CUAsia 2017

Chiang Mai, Thailand

February 8-12, 2017

One of the many unconventional aspects of the future of work is “coworking.” This style of work involves the use of a shared space utilized by people who are self employed or are working for different employers. A mix of different people in the shared space allows the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

CUAsia invites people from all backgrounds to come forth and share their experiences and ideas about the future of coworking. The second day of the conference is what they are calling it “unconferencing.” Participants are encouraged to share their insights and raise points of concern in the various sessions throughout the day.

If you’re visiting this conference, they also have an excursion day planned for all attendees. The outing is a tour of attractions in the city of Chiang Mai. If you want to venture out on you own, consider visiting the various temples and nature parks scattered throughout the city. For more information, please visit http://www.cuasia.co/.