Read the current issue
Read the latest issue of
XRDS:
- Online on this site
- Digital Edition web-based magazine
- PDF or HTML in the Digital Library
- Print Magazine by joining ACM
Featured Event
CUAsia 2017
Chiang Mai, Thailand
February 8-12, 2017
One of the many unconventional aspects of the future of work is “coworking.” This style of work involves the use of a shared space utilized by people who are self employed or are working for different employers. A mix of different people in the shared space allows the exchange of ideas and knowledge.
CUAsia invites people from all backgrounds to come forth and share their experiences and ideas about the future of coworking. The second day of the conference is what they are calling it “unconferencing.” Participants are encouraged to share their insights and raise points of concern in the various sessions throughout the day.
If you’re visiting this conference, they also have an excursion day planned for all attendees. The outing is a tour of attractions in the city of Chiang Mai. If you want to venture out on you own, consider visiting the various temples and nature parks scattered throughout the city. For more information, please visit http://www.cuasia.co/.
BLOG
The XRDS blog highlights a range of topics from big data to network security, and everything in between.
$500 prize money at the ACM SIGAI Student Essay Contest on the Responsible Use of AI Technologies! Apply now!
The World’s Most Active ACM Chapters Series in Video, Episode 1: UPES ACM Student Chapter, Uttarakhand, India
Get Involved
XRDS is a magazine for students, largely run by students. There are a number of ways to join and participate, from submitting an article or photo, to becoming an editor, to sending us news about what's happening with your ACM university chapter.
XRDS NEWS
Want to know what's happening in the world of technology, but don't have
the time to read every news story? Check out this edited collection of
advanced computing news.
CAREERS
Visit the ACM Career & Job Center to create your Job Seeker Account; post your resume; search up-to-date listings of industry, faculty, and research positions; and create a personal job alert.